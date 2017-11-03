Current Parliamentary Session Extinguished Oil & Gas Law

On Thursday, the Iraqi Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee extinguished the adoption of the oil and gas law in the current session of Iraqi Parliament. The Committee said that the reason behind this action is the presence of political differences in the country. A member of the committee, Mazen al-Mazni said in a press interview that the oil and gas law is one the disputed laws, which have forwarded to the current parliamentary session. He said that the vote on the law postponed during the current parliamentary session due to the existing of differences within the Iraq political blocs. He also added that the implementation of this law would regulate the oil and gas related issues in the country and it will end the oil and gas problems between the Iraqi federal government and Kurdistan region. He said that this law has its own importance and it has been considered one of the major disputes between Baghdad and Erbil.

It was also confirmed earlier by a member of the Iraqi Parliamentary Oil and Energy Committee, Jamal Koger that the major objective of the Iraqi parliamentary committee is to adopt the preparation of a new model of the oil and gas draft law. He said that it will hopefully be presented for the debate during the next sessions of the new legislative sessions. Point to be noted that the Council of Ministers had withdrawn entire copies of the draft law in one push. It is important that the Iraqi Ministry of Oil called earlier to forward the legislation of the oil and law to regulate the relationship between the Iraqi federal government and the government of Kurdistan. It would also ensure the distribution of oil imports to the provinces produced by guaranteeing their rights. The Basra Provincial Council has renewed the demand to involve the province file of oil contracts to ensure its administrative and financial benefits.