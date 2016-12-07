CBI has Started Exchange of Credit Information Using Electronic System

The Iraqi Central Bank has planned to work using an electronic system in order to exchange the credit information. It would allow the governmental and private banks for sharing credit information among each other at the one hand and with the Iraqi Central Bank at the other hand using secured and reliable electronic system. The statement of the Central Bank of Iraq described that the implementation of this new advanced system would participate in finishing the old methods of relying only on paper communication. The Bank will also provide help to those banks and their customers in the assessment for credit risk and in making strong & positive decisions for the issuance of loans and evaluation of the payment & clearance by considering the credit operation history of the customer.

There is important news that the International Monetary Fund has announced that their Executive Board has finalized the first review for the implementation of the agreement of standby credit with Iraq. The agreement duration is three years and it has been considered a deal to assist Iraqi in the perfect implementation of economic reform and the reestablishment of financial balance in a special technical program. The International Monetary Fund indicated in a statement that the Executive Board has exchanged about 617.7 million U.S dollars after finalizing the first review for the economic reform program in Iraq. The statement further said that the IMF is supporting this program by measuring and protecting the weak & strong capabilities of the financial sector in stabilizing and elimination of corruption.