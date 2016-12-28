CBI has finished Fee on Electronic Financial Operations

The Central Bank of Iraq has announced to cancel the charges for the use of electronic financial operations from customers. The Bank issued a press statement and indicated that in order to motivate more customers to use electronic payment system. It would encourage them in shifting their transactions from cash to electronic transferring using various financial operations. This step will encourage Iraqi citizens to follow modern techniques in electronic Point Of Sale (POS). The Iraqi Central Bank has decided that customers will be able to use electronic POS without paying any charges. A large number of Iraqi citizens will be able to get its benefits because there are a large number of POS across the country.

Point to be noted that Iraq has been considered one of the best options with the investment point of view. The U.S Oil Price Report indicated that a large number of investors from the global energy field have started finding opportunities to invest in Iraqi oil sector, in spite of the war condition in the country. The investment in Iraq is important due to a number of reasons as the U.S State Department also indicated that Iraq represents an important option for a long term investment. It is also important that Iraq has 5th position among the largest oil producers in the world. The country currently needs a considerable amount of financial investment in rebuilding and reconstruction of mega infrastructure. The report of the U.S State Department also pointed out that the American companies have much better opportunities of investment in Iraqi fields of energy, construction, agriculture, health care and security.