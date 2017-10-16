CBI Governor in Washington to Participate the IMF and the World Bank Meetings

On Sunday, the Iraqi Central Bank has announced that the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq left for the United States in order to participate in meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The Iraqi Central Bank issued a press statement that the Iraqi delegation left for the United States headed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq Ali Al-Alaak. The visit of Iraqi delegation took place took place to participate in important meetings arranged by the World Bank and the IMF scheduled in the current week.

The statement further indicated that some meetings will take place on the sidelines of the IMF and The World Bank meetings. Al-Alaak and his delegation will also meet with the Governor of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia and the Governor of the Central bank of Holland. The statement pointed out that a meeting is also expected of the Governor of Iraqi Central Bank with the Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund. A meeting of CBI Governor with the delegation from the U.S Treasury and the delegation of the U.S State Department is also expected, including various financial and economic figures.