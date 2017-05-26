At least 8 Thousand Displaced People have returned to their Homes in Mosul

On Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Displacement & Migration has announced that at least 8.562 Iraqi displaced people have returned to their homes during the last 3 days. He pointed out that the operations room of the Ministry is in cooperation with the Iraqi Ministry of Transport. The Joint Special Operations Command has allocated buses in order transport displaced people. The Ministry further indicated in a statement the major objective of Ministry and Iraqi government is to bring back Iraqi displaced people to their liberated home towns in the city of Mosul and other liberated areas around the Mosul. He added that, there is a large amount of displaced people need to return to their liberated areas within a couple of days. The displaced families are returning to their homes in Al-Zahra and other liberated areas. He added that resettlement of returning families has been considered a massive task, but the Ministry is working hard to handle & manage the situation.

It has been confirmed that a member of Oil & Energy Committee in the Iraqi Parliament Abdullah Arees issued a statement on Thursday that there are continuous differences between Iraqi federal government and the KRG regarding a draft oil & gas law. He added in his new conference in Erbil, Kurdistan that the oil & gas law is still in the Iraqi Council of Ministers for further discussion. They haven’t yet reached at any solutions and didn’t forward it to the House of Representatives for final approval. He stressed that the Iraqi constitution should allow the right of Kurdistan Region on the revenues in the oil extraction from the region. He explained that there are several reasons for the dispute over the draft bill due to it has a paragraph for giving a large area in the oil sector to the provinces.