Al-Sadr and Al-Sistani have Shown their Great Anger against the U.S Decision

On Thursday, the leader of Sadrist movement Muqtada Al-Sadr issued a statement that he will be the first soldier if the political blocs show their willingness to attack Israel. He was calling for resistance in Iraq for an emergency meeting. He also warned Israel at the same time of fighting across Syrian territory. Al-Sadr said at a news conference in Najaf that he has been in coordination with the resistance blocs to discuss the chain reactions of the response against the US decision. He also called on the resistance in Iraq by political blocs in an emergency meeting. He added that if the Iraqi political blocs are serious regarding attack on Israel, he wouldn’t be the first commander but the first soldier in the fight against Israel. Sadr also called on Saudi Arabia to immediately stop its war against Yemen and Bahrain and order its coalition force to liberate Jerusalem as soon as possible.

Point to be noted that the U.S President Donald Trump has signed a resolution recognizing the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He pointed out that this move will be in the best interest of the United States and it would be a major step towards peace efforts between Israel and Palestine. It is important that the religious authority, Ali Al-Sistani condemned the U.S administration on Thursday regarding the decision of Trump to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli. He called it for concerted efforts of the nation to return Jerusalem to the Palestinians. This decision has been condemned and it has offended the feelings of hundreds of millions of Arabs and Muslims in the world. He said that the decision of United States will not change the fact that Jerusalem is an occupied territory. He is at the first position of the religious authority in Najaf issued statement against the decision of Trump to transfer the U.S embassy in the Israeli entity to Jerusalem.