Agreement Signed between United Automotive Trading Company and Iraqi Trade Bank

A cooperation agreement has been signed between the United Auto Trading Company (official sole agent of Renault vehicles in Iraq) and the Iraqi Trade Bank to provide car loan service to Iraqi citizens. The signing ceremony took place in Al-Saadoun Street in the central Baghdad at the main exhibition of Renault cars. The agreement was signed by the Managing Director of United Automotive Trading Company Luay Sherif Attieh and the Assistant General Manager of the Iraqi Trade Bank Fuad Al-Wakeel. This agreement has been considered a new effort by the UAT Company in providing more services to its customers and motivates Iraqi people in buying cars of Renault brand with more convenient and easier way. It would create a much better relationship between the company and its customers. The company also indicated that the Company needs to develop long-term partnership relationships in order to provide extraordinary services to its Iraqi customers.

The company further added that they need to reach the stage of satisfaction regarding the services offered by the company. After signing the agreement, the United Automotive Trading Company might be looking to allow a large number of Iraqi citizens to buy their dream models from Renault cars. The Renault vehicles have been considered famous for their modern designs and amazing features. It makes Renault one of the best brands in the world in the automotive industry. This agreement will also provide extraordinary services offered by the bank to its customers from various segments. It would provide an ease in buying cars through cooperation with famous and well-reputed companies according to Iraqi market, including the UAT Company for car trade member of the group companies. The bank will issue a loan to employees who need to buy cars from Renault who have been managing their salaries with the bank. The UAT Company will manage the entire process of Renault car sales.