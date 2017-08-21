After 27-Years Reopening of Iraq-Saudi Border Crossings

Saudi Arabia and Iraq are looking to reopen their border crossing points. These border crossings were closed after the Iraqi attack on Kuwait 27-years ago. The border crossing reopening will take place after months long bilateral talks between both countries. Both sides reached an agreement on 17th July 2017 during a visit of Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim Al-Araji. He also signed an agreement to reopen a number of land crossing points along the 505 miles border. On 16th August, the U.S envoy Brett McGurk also visited the Arar border crossing between Saudi Arabia and Iraq. He also met with the Saudi Arabian Arab Gulf affairs minister Thamer Al-Sabhan. Point to be noted that the first convoy of Iraqi pilgrims to Mecca reached in Saudi Arabia on 7th August from the Arar crossing point. The Arar crossing point had opened just once in a year for pilgrims since 2003. The Saudi officials warmly welcomed Iraqi pilgrims at Arar border crossing point.

The governor of the Northern Borders Region, Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan personally checked Iraqi pilgrims. The governor of Muthanna province of Iraq, Faleh Al-Zaidi said that we are hopeful about the Jamima crossing point and it will initially be opened for pilgrims and after the holidays of Eid Ul Adha, it will again open in the beginning of September for trade purposes. He also confirmed that an agreement has been signed with Saudi Arabia about the use of border crossing points regarding the movement of people and goods between both countries. It is important that Saudi Arabia deep-toned its security measures and deployed at least 30 thousand Saudi soldiers along the border with Iraq. Saudi Arabia took action in 2014 when the Islamic State (ISIS) took control of Mosul. The new agreement of joint coordination between Riyadh and Baghdad will enable citizens of both sides to cross for mutual visits.