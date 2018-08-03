Administrative Corruption is disturbing plan of Siemens regarding Electricity

The economic adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi, Muhammad Saleh said in a press interview to Baghdad Post that the financial and administrative corruption excessive in the joints of the state has interrupted plans to improve the reality of electric power in Iraq. Mohammed Saleh said in a press statement that the administrative corruption and complication in the investment law and bureaucracy behind the interruption of the plan of the German company Siemens to improve the reality of energy and resolve the electricity crisis in the country. He explained that the difference in the administrative system and administrative obstruction is blocking the investment companies in the field of electric power.

Saleh added that the Investment Authority is working on difficult conditions, including finding a piece of land for the investor. The company has revealed its plan submitted to the government on ending the power crisis. The company also posted on its official website that its representative handed the Prime Minister, Haider Abadi, at the Donor Conference for the reconstruction of Iraq plan of the company to end the electricity crisis. It stipulated the commitment of the company to produce 16 thousand megawatts in Three plans are distributed between the short, medium and long-term in order to eliminate the burning of gas in 2021.