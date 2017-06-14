A Woman & a Child died due to Food Poisoning at Khazir Camps

A number of news outlets reported that a woman and a child have died, and hundreds experienced most sever situation due to food poisoning at Hassan Sham camps in Khazir, east of Iraqi city Mosul. The officials of the United Nations said on 13th June 2017 that at least 300 Iraqi displaced people were hospitalized after breaking their Ramadan fast with an Iftar meal on 12th June evening. Point to be noted that UNHCR (a refugee agency of the U.N) manages the camp and 12 others in the Iraqi war destructed areas in coordination with Iraqi authorities. The Erbil Health Director also issued a statement on Tuesday that no one had died in food poisoning incident and a child who was suffering from hazard and poisonous shock survived after treatment. The Erbil police department has confirmed that they have shut down the alleged restaurant preparing food items for camp refugees.

Most residents of Khazir camps experienced food poisoning were those who fled fighting around Mosul after offensively pushing militants of Islamic State from the Northern city by the Iraqi security forces and their allies. Point to be noted that the International Organization for Migration said that a Qatari aid group paid a local restaurant to provide food for the meal, but it wasn’t confirmed by any other agency. Eyewitness at the camp Muhammad Abdul Rehman is one of displaced Mosul resident said that people were screaming due to pain and squirming on the ground due to poisoning, and kicking ground with their feet. Poisonous food caused strong pain in stomach and they were taken to the clinic at night for treatment. Most people put on a drip and got better, but some people remained in critical condition until morning. The Associate External Relations & Reporting Officer of UNHCR, Amira Abdul Khaliq said that cause of poisoning might be in preparation, packaging, transportation or distribution of the food.