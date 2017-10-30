A Printing Press Seized for Printing Counterfeit Currency: Interior Ministry

On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior has announced the breakdown of a printing press to pledge the Iraqi currency in the area of Bab Al-Mu’amaz in central Baghdad. The spokesman for the Iraqi Interior ministry Brigadier Saad Maan said in a press statement that the disengagement of the Directorate in fighting against the organized crime is working in collaboration with the Iraqi intelligence agency. The authorities have seized a printing press to pledge the Iraqi currency in the Bab Al-Mu’adham in Baghdad. The authorities have discovered at least 3 hundred million counterfeit Iraqi dinars 25,000 category. They also captured printing devices, papers, and other printing related materials used in printing the counterfeit currency.

The authorities have arrested 2 of the gang members allegedly involved in the crime of printing fake currency. Maan said that the remarkable investigations have discovered the work of alleged gang and its objective of printing counterfeit Iraqi dinar currency. He added that most of the gang’s members are the owners of standards and patterns. He added that this operation was initiated after monitoring fake currency and monitoring the suspects. Maan added that the investigators collected information from different sources and participants, so legal actions were taken against the gang. He said that the Iraqi security forces and intelligence agencies are searching time to time to most wanted criminals and bring them to the judiciary in order to provide peace and security to the Iraqi people.