$3 Million Offered by USAID and Stressed the Date of Iraqi Elections

On Thursday, the Embassy of the United States has announced that the USAID (U.S Agency for International Development) will contribute as aid at more than 3 million U.S dollars. The statement also said that a technical and financial formula will be presented to the Iraqi government to support conducting Iraqi legislative elections in 2018. The statement further indicated that USAID will involve Iraqi civil society partners and local organizations in providing support for election monitoring, voter registration. The statement added that the presence of a unified federal democratic Iraqi government has its own importance. It is essential to achieve peace and prosperity in the region. It will also ensure the U.S assistance for Iraqi referendum through a transparent and peaceful process according to the Iraqi Constitution. The U.S embassy said that we advise all Iraqi political parties for a combine work in order to push forward the political process in Iraq.

The U.S Ambassador Douglas Saeelman said in a statement that it will promote the interests and aspirations of the Iraqi people. He added that the U.S assistance will ensure greater transparency by helping Iraqi civil society partners in monitoring election process in the provinces before the Election Day. The statement said that the USAID will deploy several thousand trained monitors to oversee polling stations in selected governorates. The USAID (U.S Agency for International Development) will provide help for local organizations to register voters and encourage marginalized groups. It was also said that it will include minorities and at least 3 million displaced people will participate in this process. The U.S Agency for International Development expects to start working with the Iraqi government in the month of December 2017 in providing support for the upcoming elections in the country. He pointed out that the U.S supporting Iraqi democratic institutions due to it is one of the key partner of the United States.