2 U.S Soldiers Killed in Iraq due to Mishap: Pentagon

A spokesman for Pentagon issued a statement that 2 U.S soldiers were killed on Sunday in Iraq. The statement confirmed that these casualties have been considered a U.S artillery Mishap. Both killed U.S soldiers were identified as 30-years old Sgt. Roshain E. Brooks, the resident of Brooklyn, New York, and 22-years old Sgt. Allen L Stigler Jr., the resident of Arlington, Texas. Both soldiers were performing their duty as cannon crew members designated to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, and 82nd Airborne Division.

The spokesman for Pentagon, U.S Army Col. Rob Manning said in a statement that a U.S Army artillery unit was firing on the militants of Islamic State of Iraq & Syria (ISIS) mortar position, but suddenly a mishap took place caused 2 U.S soldiers dead. Manning also confirmed that there wasn’t any sign regarding the involvement of ISIS for this incident or mishap resulting 2 deaths. He further mentioned that the department is still unable to provide more details due to the incident is under investigation and complete details will be declared very soon. He also confirmed that there were 5 other soldiers injured in this incident, but they aren’t critically injured.