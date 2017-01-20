$ 1 billion Sovereign Loan for Iraq with the U.S Guarantee

Our authentic sources informed that the U.S embassy in Baghdad has confirmed that sovereign loan estimated at 1 billion U.S dollars have been provided to Iraq.

The U.S embassy in Baghdad issued a statement on Thursday 19th January 2017. The statement indicated that the government of the United States and Iraqi government have exchanged diplomatic information. The U.S embassy also announced that a loan agreement has entered into effect with the guarantee of the United States. The statement mentioned that the diplomatic memoranda exchange has been considered the final step in confirming the guarantee regarding the loan between the United States and Iraq. It would enable Iraq in getting access to the global capital markets. The statement added that Iraqi government will have to borrow at an interest rate close the interest rate paid by the United States government. The statement further indicated that after the final approval in getting sovereign loan would enable the Iraqi government to utilize it for food, water, medical care and housing for Iraqi citizens to fulfill their daily essential items.

It would also enable Iraqi people in getting more benefits from the services of Iraqi government, such as education. The statement also confirmed that this special loan agreement has promised more bright future for Iraqi people. The U.S embassy indicated that the launch of loan guarantee has been considered a clear sign toward a continuous progress of Iraqi government in achieving its main objectives for economic reform on behalf of the Iraqi people. The statement also pointed out that the U.S embassy is operating under an efficient strategic framework in collaboration with the agreement of Iraqi government. It would confirm the find the solutions for the current economic challenges in Iraq, but it will not affect the current campaign to eliminate the terrorists and Daash organization from Iraq. The sovereign loan will also provide an additional financial support for Iraq.