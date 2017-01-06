$1 Billion Loan Agreement signed between Iraq & United States

On Thursday, the Iraqi Finance Ministry has announced that an agreement has been signed with the United States in getting loan of one billion U.S dollars. The undersecretary Fadel Nabi said in a press conference in Baghdad that a contract has been signed between Iraq and the United States. So, Iraq will get a sovereign loan estimated at one billion U.S dollars. He pointed out that this agreement has been considered an initial step to enter in the international capital markets. He further added that the United States will confirm through an independent guarantee loan payment borrowed due to a handsome financial support for Iraqi government. He stressed that it would provide a significant amount of support to overcome current financial & economic problems in the country.

He further added that entire process will be completed in two major phases. First one is regarding to signing the agreement in getting sovereign loan between Iraqi government and the United States. The second step will be regarding the exchange of diplomatic notes between Iraqi government and the United States. After completion of this entire process, the final phase will be started for the payment of borrowed amount. The main objective was providing sovereign financial support of one billion U.S dollars by the United States to the government of Iraq to manage their financial & economic issues. He stressed that Iraqi government is working very hard to meet its financial & economic challenges. It would provide an ease for Iraqi government to provide basic services for Iraqi citizens.