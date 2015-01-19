The role of Iraqi private sector in the Iraqi economic process should be more realistic. The current situation in the country needs to prove their worth by improving credit rating from ...
On Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said that the new U.S administration and the U.S President Donald Trump have confirmed their full support for Iraq in various areas. ...
The Iraqi Finance Ministry issued a statement that the U.S government has provided guarantee for Iraqi sovereign international bonds worth 1 billion U.S dollars. The Finance Ministry ...
Our authentic sources informed that the U.S embassy in Baghdad has confirmed that sovereign loan estimated at 1 billion U.S dollars have been provided to Iraq.
The U.S embassy in Baghdad ...
The Iraqi Private Banks Association issued a statement that the Iraqi Central Bank has forwarded new instructions to manage & control the selling process of the U.S dollars to cover ...
On Sunday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that CBI has full control in managing Iraqi dinar. The CBI further indicated that the project deletion of zeros from Iraqi dinar ...
The Secretary General of the Iraqi Council of Minister Mehdi issued a statement that at least 2 million housing units are urgently required in Iraq.
He added in his press statement ...
On Tuesday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that private electronic mail system will be used in the entire operation of selling U.S dollars. The CBI said in a press statement ...