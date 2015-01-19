Google+
Oil And Gas Production of Iraq is Improving

Will an increase in oil prices support Iraqi Budget & Iraqi Dinar Price?

A number of experts in the financial and economic affairs said that Iraqi government and the Iraqi Central Bank are still unable to pull back Iraq from economic & financial crisis. ...
2 days ago by Comments Off on Will an increase in oil prices support Iraqi Budget & Iraqi Dinar Price?
We will Increase Iraqi Dinar Exchange Rate against U.S Dollar: CBI

CBI has finished Fee on Electronic Financial Operations

The Central Bank of Iraq has announced to cancel the charges for the use of electronic financial operations from customers. The Bank issued a press statement and indicated that in order ...
4 days ago by Comments Off on CBI has finished Fee on Electronic Financial Operations
Why Iraq has Terminated Oil-For-Food Program of the United Nations?

The spokesman of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Jamal issued a statement that the foreign ministry of Iraq has completed 6 rounds of negotiations on major issues with the General ...
6 days ago by Comments Off on Why Iraq has Terminated Oil-For-Food Program of the United Nations?
Iraq should utilize CBI Reserves instead of World Bank Loans: Finance Committee

A member of the Iraqi Parliamentary Finance Committee Harith Al-Harthy said that the last batch of loan from the World Bank for Iraq of 1 billion, 4 hundred and 85 million U.S dollars ...
1 week ago by Comments Off on Iraq should utilize CBI Reserves instead of World Bank Loans: Finance Committee
Iraqi Private Banks Still Dealing in Smuggling & Money Laundering: Finance Committee

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Parliamentary Finance Committee has issued a statement that some Iraqi private banks are still smuggling hard currency out of the country. The statement pointed ...
2 weeks ago by Comments Off on Iraqi Private Banks Still Dealing in Smuggling & Money Laundering: Finance Committee
New Branch of Iraqi Trade Bank in the Green Zone

The Trade Bank of Iraq has opened its branch after reintegration in the Green Zone. The General Director of Trade Bank, Faisal Alheims issued a statement that the decision was due to ...
2 weeks ago by Comments Off on New Branch of Iraqi Trade Bank in the Green Zone
Why Iraqi People will be deported from Germany?

The Development Minister of Germany Gerd Mueller has announced that Germany has planned to allocate 150 million U.S dollars for three years. This amount will be used for migrants and ...
2 weeks ago by Comments Off on Why Iraqi People will be deported from Germany?
Iraq will Cut its Oil Production according to OPEC Agreement: Oil Minister

The Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar Allaibi said in a statement that Iraq is dedicated to decrease its oil production according to the global agreement to provide support in stabilizing the ...
3 weeks ago by Comments Off on Iraq will Cut its Oil Production according to OPEC Agreement: Oil Minister
