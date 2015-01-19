Google+
Iraq is now Secure for International Investment: Economic Experts

The role of Iraqi private sector in the Iraqi economic process should be more realistic. The current situation in the country needs to prove their worth by improving credit rating from ...
3 days ago
abadi

Abadi has confirmed Double support from Trump for Iraq

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said that the new U.S administration and the U.S President Donald Trump have confirmed their full support for Iraq in various areas. ...
5 days ago
bonds-shutterstock_151894871

New Iraqi Sovereign Bonds Launched by Iraqi Finance Ministry

The Iraqi Finance Ministry issued a statement that the U.S government has provided guarantee for Iraqi sovereign international bonds worth 1 billion U.S dollars. The Finance Ministry ...
7 days ago
The Reserves at CBI Showed a Rise of $10 Billion: CBI Governor

$ 1 billion Sovereign Loan for Iraq with the U.S Guarantee

Our authentic sources informed that the U.S embassy in Baghdad has confirmed that sovereign loan estimated at 1 billion U.S dollars have been provided to Iraq. The U.S embassy in Baghdad ...
1 week ago
We will Increase Iraqi Dinar Exchange Rate against U.S Dollar: CBI

The Iraqi Central Bank issued New Instructions for Iraqi Private Banks

The Iraqi Private Banks Association issued a statement that the Iraqi Central Bank has forwarded new instructions to manage & control the selling process of the U.S dollars to cover ...
2 weeks ago
Iraq May Experience Critical Financial Situation by Stopping Auction Sale at CBI: Ali Mohsin

Deletion of Zeros and Issuance of Iraqi Treasury Bonds

On Sunday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that CBI has full control in managing Iraqi dinar. The CBI further indicated that the project deletion of zeros from Iraqi dinar ...
2 weeks ago
construction_krg__2007_06_30_h2m31s51

At least 2 Million Housing Units urgently required in Iraq

The Secretary General of the Iraqi Council of Minister Mehdi issued a statement that at least 2 million housing units are urgently required in Iraq. He added in his press statement ...
2 weeks ago
forum

Sale of U.S Dollar & Iraqi Delegation in Economic Forum

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that private electronic mail system will be used in the entire operation of selling U.S dollars. The CBI said in a press statement ...
3 weeks ago
