On Sunday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that CBI has full control in managing Iraqi dinar. The CBI further indicated that the project deletion of zeros from Iraqi dinar ...
The Secretary General of the Iraqi Council of Minister Mehdi issued a statement that at least 2 million housing units are urgently required in Iraq.
He added in his press statement ...
On Tuesday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that private electronic mail system will be used in the entire operation of selling U.S dollars. The CBI said in a press statement ...
The Iraqi Parliamentary Economic & Investment Commission has confirmed that they have discovered a fraud in the 5 thousand Iraqi dinar category and the 10 thousand dinar category ...
On Thursday, the Iraqi Finance Ministry has announced that an agreement has been signed with the United States in getting loan of one billion U.S dollars. The undersecretary Fadel Nabi ...
The Iraqi Private Banks Association issued a statement on Monday regarding the achievements of Iraqi private banks operating in the country. The statement indicated that Iraqi private ...
On Sunday 1st January 2017, the Iraqi Central Bank has announced that total sales amount of the U.S dollars during the year 2016 was estimated at more than 33 billion U.S dollars. The ...
A number of experts in the financial and economic affairs said that Iraqi government and the Iraqi Central Bank are still unable to pull back Iraq from economic & financial crisis. ...