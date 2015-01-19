Google+
abadi

Abadi has confirmed Double support from Trump for Iraq

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said that the new U.S administration and the U.S President Donald Trump have confirmed their full support for Iraq in various areas. ...
1 day ago
bonds-shutterstock_151894871

New Iraqi Sovereign Bonds Launched by Iraqi Finance Ministry

The Iraqi Finance Ministry issued a statement that the U.S government has provided guarantee for Iraqi sovereign international bonds worth 1 billion U.S dollars. The Finance Ministry ...
3 days ago
The Reserves at CBI Showed a Rise of $10 Billion: CBI Governor

$ 1 billion Sovereign Loan for Iraq with the U.S Guarantee

Our authentic sources informed that the U.S embassy in Baghdad has confirmed that sovereign loan estimated at 1 billion U.S dollars have been provided to Iraq. The U.S embassy in Baghdad ...
6 days ago
We will Increase Iraqi Dinar Exchange Rate against U.S Dollar: CBI

The Iraqi Central Bank issued New Instructions for Iraqi Private Banks

The Iraqi Private Banks Association issued a statement that the Iraqi Central Bank has forwarded new instructions to manage & control the selling process of the U.S dollars to cover ...
1 week ago
Iraq May Experience Critical Financial Situation by Stopping Auction Sale at CBI: Ali Mohsin

Deletion of Zeros and Issuance of Iraqi Treasury Bonds

On Sunday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that CBI has full control in managing Iraqi dinar. The CBI further indicated that the project deletion of zeros from Iraqi dinar ...
1 week ago
construction_krg__2007_06_30_h2m31s51

At least 2 Million Housing Units urgently required in Iraq

The Secretary General of the Iraqi Council of Minister Mehdi issued a statement that at least 2 million housing units are urgently required in Iraq. He added in his press statement ...
2 weeks ago
forum

Sale of U.S Dollar & Iraqi Delegation in Economic Forum

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that private electronic mail system will be used in the entire operation of selling U.S dollars. The CBI said in a press statement ...
2 weeks ago
Iraqi dinar

Isolated Fraud of 5K & 10K Iraqi Dinar discovered by the Commission

The Iraqi Parliamentary Economic & Investment Commission has confirmed that they have discovered a fraud in the 5 thousand Iraqi dinar category and the 10 thousand dinar category ...
2 weeks ago
