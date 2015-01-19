"Parliamentary Finance Committee to announce the date of revaluation in next two weeks."

A.H Expert

"The central bank and government of Iraq are working together and CBI will release RV Date soon."

Poppy3

"Just Looking at Political Situation for Completion!"

Stryker

"Private Sector is Essential for Iraq Development!"

Shkran Fatlawi

"Lifting Oil Ban Can Enhance $1.3 Trillion in The Next 15 Years"

Mnt Goat

"Everyone Expecting RV Soon"

Matt J.

"You Going to be Rich Soon!"

Eagle

"The Plan for RV Will Go On"

Millionday

"Formation of the New Government"

Guru Eagle

"There is lot of wrong information coming through media, CNN, Fox, ETC"

Delta

"I do believe the USA will complete the revaluation process just before or just after the formal announcement of the new government officials."

Mnt Goat Announced