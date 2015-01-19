Google+
Iraqi Politician are excluded from Ban

Some Iraqi Citizens can travel to United States: Silliman

The U.S ambassador to Baghdad, Douglas Silliman has confirmed that some Iraqi citizens including diplomats, politicians, businessmen and traders aren’t being covered under the recent ...
3 days ago by Comments Off on Some Iraqi Citizens can travel to United States: Silliman
Blocked Americans

Iraq has Blocked Americans to enter in Iraq

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has Blocked Americans to enter in Iraq and demanded that the U.S President Donald Trump should reconsider the decision of banning entry for Iraqi citizens ...
5 days ago by Comments Off on Iraq has Blocked Americans to enter in Iraq
We will Increase Iraqi Dinar Exchange Rate against U.S Dollar: CBI

Is Borrowing $31 Billion from CBI Legal?

One Saturday evening, the Iraqi Parliamentary Finance Committee issued a statement that the government of Iraq has planned to utilize CBI reserves and borrowing $31 billion from the ...
7 days ago by Comments Off on Is Borrowing $31 Billion from CBI Legal?
Investment Law

Iraq is now Secure for International Investment: Economic Experts

The role of Iraqi private sector in the Iraqi economic process should be more realistic. The current situation in the country needs to prove their worth by improving credit rating from ...
1 week ago by Comments Off on Iraq is now Secure for International Investment: Economic Experts
abadi

Abadi has confirmed Double support from Trump for Iraq

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi said that the new U.S administration and the U.S President Donald Trump have confirmed their full support for Iraq in various areas. ...
2 weeks ago by Comments Off on Abadi has confirmed Double support from Trump for Iraq
bonds-shutterstock_151894871

New Iraqi Sovereign Bonds Launched by Iraqi Finance Ministry

The Iraqi Finance Ministry issued a statement that the U.S government has provided guarantee for Iraqi sovereign international bonds worth 1 billion U.S dollars. The Finance Ministry ...
2 weeks ago by Comments Off on New Iraqi Sovereign Bonds Launched by Iraqi Finance Ministry
The Reserves at CBI Showed a Rise of $10 Billion: CBI Governor

$ 1 billion Sovereign Loan for Iraq with the U.S Guarantee

Our authentic sources informed that the U.S embassy in Baghdad has confirmed that sovereign loan estimated at 1 billion U.S dollars have been provided to Iraq. The U.S embassy in Baghdad ...
2 weeks ago by Comments Off on $ 1 billion Sovereign Loan for Iraq with the U.S Guarantee
The Iraqi Central Bank issued New Instructions for Iraqi Private Banks

The Iraqi Private Banks Association issued a statement that the Iraqi Central Bank has forwarded new instructions to manage & control the selling process of the U.S dollars to cover ...
3 weeks ago by Comments Off on The Iraqi Central Bank issued New Instructions for Iraqi Private Banks
