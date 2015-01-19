Google+
Iraq May Experience Critical Financial Situation by Stopping Auction Sale at CBI: Ali Mohsin

Deletion of Zeros and Issuance of Iraqi Treasury Bonds

On Sunday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that CBI has full control in managing Iraqi dinar. The CBI further indicated that the project deletion of zeros from Iraqi dinar ...
7 hours ago by Comments Off on Deletion of Zeros and Issuance of Iraqi Treasury Bonds
At least 2 Million Housing Units urgently required in Iraq

The Secretary General of the Iraqi Council of Minister Mehdi issued a statement that at least 2 million housing units are urgently required in Iraq. He added in his press statement ...
3 days ago by Comments Off on At least 2 Million Housing Units urgently required in Iraq
Sale of U.S Dollar & Iraqi Delegation in Economic Forum

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that private electronic mail system will be used in the entire operation of selling U.S dollars. The CBI said in a press statement ...
5 days ago by Comments Off on Sale of U.S Dollar & Iraqi Delegation in Economic Forum
Isolated Fraud of 5K & 10K Iraqi Dinar discovered by the Commission

The Iraqi Parliamentary Economic & Investment Commission has confirmed that they have discovered a fraud in the 5 thousand Iraqi dinar category and the 10 thousand dinar category ...
1 week ago by Comments Off on Isolated Fraud of 5K & 10K Iraqi Dinar discovered by the Commission
$1 Billion Loan Agreement signed between Iraq & United States

On Thursday, the Iraqi Finance Ministry has announced that an agreement has been signed with the United States in getting loan of one billion U.S dollars. The undersecretary Fadel Nabi ...
1 week ago by Comments Off on $1 Billion Loan Agreement signed between Iraq & United States
Amazing Growth of Iraqi Private Banks in 2016

The Iraqi Private Banks Association issued a statement on Monday regarding the achievements of Iraqi private banks operating in the country. The statement indicated that Iraqi private ...
2 weeks ago by Comments Off on Amazing Growth of Iraqi Private Banks in 2016
CBI Sold more than 33 Billion U.S Dollars in 2016

On Sunday 1st January 2017, the Iraqi Central Bank has announced that total sales amount of the U.S dollars during the year 2016 was estimated at more than 33 billion U.S dollars. The ...
2 weeks ago by Comments Off on CBI Sold more than 33 Billion U.S Dollars in 2016
Oil And Gas Production of Iraq is Improving

Will an increase in oil prices support Iraqi Budget & Iraqi Dinar Price?

A number of experts in the financial and economic affairs said that Iraqi government and the Iraqi Central Bank are still unable to pull back Iraq from economic & financial crisis. ...
2 weeks ago by Comments Off on Will an increase in oil prices support Iraqi Budget & Iraqi Dinar Price?
