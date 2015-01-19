Google+
Iraqi dinar

Isolated Fraud of 5K & 10K Iraqi Dinar discovered by the Commission

The Iraqi Parliamentary Economic & Investment Commission has confirmed that they have discovered a fraud in the 5 thousand Iraqi dinar category and the 10 thousand dinar category ...
11 hours ago
iraq-and-the-u-s-flag

$1 Billion Loan Agreement signed between Iraq & United States

On Thursday, the Iraqi Finance Ministry has announced that an agreement has been signed with the United States in getting loan of one billion U.S dollars. The undersecretary Fadel Nabi ...
4 days ago
iraqi-private-banks

Amazing Growth of Iraqi Private Banks in 2016

The Iraqi Private Banks Association issued a statement on Monday regarding the achievements of Iraqi private banks operating in the country. The statement indicated that Iraqi private ...
5 days ago
Iraqi dinar

CBI Sold more than 33 Billion U.S Dollars in 2016

On Sunday 1st January 2017, the Iraqi Central Bank has announced that total sales amount of the U.S dollars during the year 2016 was estimated at more than 33 billion U.S dollars. The ...
1 week ago
Oil And Gas Production of Iraq is Improving

Will an increase in oil prices support Iraqi Budget & Iraqi Dinar Price?

A number of experts in the financial and economic affairs said that Iraqi government and the Iraqi Central Bank are still unable to pull back Iraq from economic & financial crisis. ...
2 weeks ago
We will Increase Iraqi Dinar Exchange Rate against U.S Dollar: CBI

CBI has finished Fee on Electronic Financial Operations

The Central Bank of Iraq has announced to cancel the charges for the use of electronic financial operations from customers. The Bank issued a press statement and indicated that in order ...
2 weeks ago
oil-for-food-program-of-the-un

Why Iraq has Terminated Oil-For-Food Program of the United Nations?

The spokesman of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Jamal issued a statement that the foreign ministry of Iraq has completed 6 rounds of negotiations on major issues with the General ...
2 weeks ago
ministry_of_finance_logo_iraq

Iraq should utilize CBI Reserves instead of World Bank Loans: Finance Committee

A member of the Iraqi Parliamentary Finance Committee Harith Al-Harthy said that the last batch of loan from the World Bank for Iraq of 1 billion, 4 hundred and 85 million U.S dollars ...
3 weeks ago
